Silver Knights Clinch First Calder Cup Playoff Appearance Since 2022, Defeat Roadrunners, 5-4

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 5-4, on Saturday night at Lee's Family Forum. With the win, Henderson secured their spot in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Daniil But got the game started for the Tucson Roadrunners off an assist from Austin Poganski. The Henderson Silver Knights responded with a power play goal from Raphael Lavoie. Tucson quickly followed with a second goal from Poganski, but the Silver Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg tied up the game again with help from Braeden Bowman, ending the period 2-2.

After a hard fought second period, Bowman was able to net one with four minutes left, bringing the score to 3-2. The score was evened back out by Tucson's Sammy Walker at the beginning of the third. Walker scored another goal for Tucson, putting them ahead, 4-3. Henderson's Dylan Coghlan got the team their fourth goal of the game, and Bowman scored the game winner less than a minute later. The final tally was 5-4.

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, Apr. 8 | 6:30 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Friday, Apr. 10 | 7 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, Apr. 11 | 6 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will hit the road for a midweek matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Acrisure Arena. Watch it live on FloHockey, or listen to the game on 1230 AM The Game.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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