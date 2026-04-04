Anaheim Ducks Recall Tyson Hinds from San Diego

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Tyson Hinds from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hinds, 23 (3/12/03), scored 5-14=19 points with a +16 rating and 21 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 AHL games with San Diego this season, setting new career highs in points and goals. In 204 career AHL games with the Gulls, the 6-3, 201-pound defenseman has recorded 11-36=47 points with 105 PIM.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (76th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Hinds was named the QMJHL's Best Defensive Defenseman (Kevin Lowe Trophy) in 2022-23 after recording 11-43=54 points with a +61 rating in 56 games with Sherbrooke. He led all QMJHL blueliners in plus/minus, ranked sixth in points per game (0.96), eighth in points and was tied for eighth in assists. His +61 was the highest mark in the QMJHL since 2002-03 and the fifth-best plus/minus by a QMJHL defenseman all-time.

The Gatineau, Quebec native helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Junior Championship, scoring two goals with a +9 rating in seven tournament games (was teammates with fellow Ducks Nathan Gaucher and Olen Zellweger).







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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