Walker's Two-Goal Third Period, Hebig's Record Not Enough in 5-4 Loss in Henderson

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







The Tucson Roadrunners (30-27-9-0) fell in heartbreaking fashion for the second straight night in a 5-4 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights (35-20-7-4) on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum.

Tucson opened the scoring and held two early leads but trailed 3-2 entering the third period. However, the Roadrunners climbed back in front late after Sammy Walker scored twice in the final frame to tie the game and give Tucson their first lead since late in the opening period.

Henderson responded with two goals in a 1:10 span in the final two minutes, as Dylan Coghlan tied the game with 1:26 remaining before Braeden Bowman netted the game-winner with 16 seconds left.

Walker was one of three Roadrunners to record multi-point efforts while scoring in back-to-back games, joined by captain Austin Poganski and rookie Daniil But, who each had a goal and an assist. Ben McCartney added two assists for Tucson's fourth multi-point performance of the evening.

Lleyton Moore, Robbie Russo and Cameron Hebig also contributed assists. Hebig's helper on Walker's go-ahead goal marked his 181st career point with Tucson, setting a new franchise all-time points record and passing Michael Bunting's previous mark of 180.

With the loss, Tucson remains five points behind the seventh-place San Diego Gulls for the final Pacific Division playoff spot with six games remaining.

The Roadrunners continue their road trip Wednesday with a matchup against the Bakersfield Condors at Dignity Health Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. AZT.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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