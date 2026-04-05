Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz Join's Ontario on PTO
Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The LA Kings announced today they have signed defenseman Henry Brzustewicz to a three-year entry level contract through the 2028-29 season. Additionally, he will report to the Ontario Reign for the remainder of the 2025-26 season on a PTO.
Brzustewicz, 19, was selected 31st overall in the 2025 NHL Draft by the LA Kings and recently finished his third season with the OHL's London Knights where he led the club with 54 points (19G, 35A) in 59 games. He also paced all London Skaters in power-play goals (9) and shots (231), while ranking second in assists, power-play points (24), and penalty minutes (57). Among all OHL defenseman, Brzustewicz, lead all players in shots (231) while placing second in power-play goals, third in goals, and seventh in points.
The Washington, MI native accumulated 102 points (31G, 71A) in 178 career games with London across three seasons while adding 10 points (3G, 7A) in 38 playoff contests. The 6-2, 205lb defender helped London to back-to-back OHL Championships (2023-25) and led the Knights to the 2025 CHL Memorial Cup Championship.
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