Providence Bruins Sign Will Gilson to Amateur Tryout

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 4, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Will Gilson to an amateur tryout.

Gilson, 24, skated in 37 games with Quinnipiac University this season, tallying five goals and 23 assists for 28 points. The 6-foot, 180-pound defenseman appeared in 136 career NCAA games with Quinnipiac, Rensselaer, and Alaska-Anchorage, totaling 25 goals and 60 assists for 85 points.

The Stamford, Connecticut, native played in 153 games between the Boston Jr. Bruins, New Jersey Rockets, and Aberdeen wings from 2019-22.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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