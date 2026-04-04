Islanders' Rowe Suspended Two Games

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Luke Rowe has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Hartford on Apr. 3.

Rowe will miss Bridgeport's games Thursday (Apr. 9) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Saturday (Apr. 11) at Lehigh Valley.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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