Moose Shut out by Milwaukee 7-0

Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (32-29-5-1) fell 7-0 to the Milwaukee Admirals (30-30-4-3) on Wednesday at Canada Life Centre. They were coming off a 4-3 win over the Admirals on Tuesday.

Milwaukee opened the scoring under two minutes into the contest, with Shawn Element recording a shorthanded goal at 1:46. The Admirals padded their advantage with Kalan Lind adding a marker at 11:15, to make it 2-0. The Moose clanged a pair of posts in the period, but couldn't put it in the four-by-six, as Matthew Murray made six stops in the period.

Milwaukee grew its lead in the middle 20. Joey Willis and Cole O'Hara made it 4-0 inside of 4:18, including a power play goal. Domenic DiVincentiis replaced Thomas Milic in the Moose goal.

Kyle Marino scored quickly in the third, making it 5-0. Cole O'Hara extended the lead to 6-0, and with 11 seconds left to play, Willis potted his second goal, making it 7-0. Murray wrapped up a 16-save shutout, as the Admirals claimed a 7-0 victory.

Quotable

Moose forward Phil Di Giuseppe (click for full interview)

"We were just disconnected tonight. It sucked. It sucks going through it. But we had to go through that together, and we have to come out of it together."

Statbook

Davis Burnside made his professional debut

Chase Yoder and Isaak Phillips led the Moose with three shots

Walker Duehr played in his 200th AHL game

Isaak Phillips played his 300th AHL game

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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