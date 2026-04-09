Marlies Clinch Spot in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies secured their spot in the American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoffs following today's 4-3 overtime win again the Utica Comets. Toronto heads to the postseason for the 15th time in franchise history. The Marlies currently are 16thoverall in the league with a 33-25-5-5 record (76 points, 0.559). Opponent and schedule details will be announced once determined.

Visit Marlies.ca to place a deposit for 2026-27 Marlies Season Tickets. Marlies Season Ticket Holders receive complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 1, 2 and 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game playoff tickets will be available on Friday, April 10 at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up todate.







American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.