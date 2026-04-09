Penguins Recall Goaltender Maxim Pavlenko

Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled goaltender Maxim Pavlenko from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Pavlenko amassed a 3-1-0 record in four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in November of this season and went undefeated (3-0-0) as a starter. He made his AHL debut in relief during a Nov. 7 visit to the Rochester Americans, stopping 16 of 17 shots in the Penguins' 6-4 loss. The next night, he was tabbed for his first AHL start and recorded a 20 save shutout against the Utica Comets.

Across his four AHL contests, the 23-year-old earned a 2.16 goals against average and .912 save percentage.

With Wheeling, Pavlenko is 15-9-0 with a 2.67 goals against average and .903 save percentage. His four shutouts are tied for second-most in the ECHL.

Pavlenko, who hails from Pavlodor, Kazakhstan, backstopped his home country in seven games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. He earned a 30-save win in his tournament debut, Kazakhstan's only victory of the 2025 competition. In his seven net appearances, Pavlenko went 1-4-0 with a 3.75 goals against average and .881 save percentage. Pavlenko played the previous two seasons in Russia's VHL, suiting up for HC Ryazan-VDV. In 32 games with Ryazan, Pavlenko earned a 9-16-1 record, 2.44 goals against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Thursday, Apr. 9, against the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop for the Penguins' final away game of the regular season is set for 7:00 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Penguins return home this Saturday, Apr. 11, when the team adopts the one-night moniker of the Steamtown Gandy Dancers for the latest installment of its Community Night Series presented by Visit Luzerne County. The Gandy Dancers will take on the Cleveland Monsters with a 6:05 p.m. departure at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins have five games left in their regular season before starting their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Postseason opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packages, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.