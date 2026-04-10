Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned goaltender Taylor Gauthier from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Gauthier is in his fourth season as a pro and his fourth season in the Penguins organization. In 25 career AHL games, all with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the Calgary, Alberta native boasts a 10-5-7 record to go along with a 2.77 goals against average, .908 save percentage and two shutouts.

The 25-year-old is having a career year in the ECHL for the Nailers. He currently leads the league with a .932 save percentage. Gauthier also ranks third overall with his 2.00 goals against average.

Gauthier owns Wheeling's franchise records for career wins (70), shutouts (10) and games played by a goaltender (121), milestones he hit all in the month of March. He is also on an eight-game winning streak in the ECHL, building a 20-7-5 record on the year.

In 2023-24, Gauthier became the first netminder in Nailers history to win the Nick Vitucci Award as the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year after posting a 24-16-2 record, 2.23 goals against average, .923 save percentage and four shutouts. In his 121 games as a Nailer, Gauthier has gone 70-40-10 with a 2.24 goals against average and .923 save percentage.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Apr. 11, when the team adopts the one-night moniker of the Steamtown Gandy Dancers for the latest installment of its Community Night Series presented by Visit Luzerne County. The Gandy Dancers will take on the Cleveland Monsters with a 6:05 p.m. departure at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins have four games left in their regular season before starting their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Postseason opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packages, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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