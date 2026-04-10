Bears Re-Sign Sam Bitten for 2026-27 Season

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Sam Bitten to an American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Bitten, 26, was acquired by Hershey in a trade with the Springfield Thunderbirds on Nov. 3. He has appeared in 38 games with the Bears this season, scoring six points (3g, 3a) and logging 75 penalty minutes. He scored in his first two games with the club and has collected six fighting majors with the Bears this season. He also appeared in four games with Springfield prior to the trade.

The Ottawa, Ontario native skated in 60 games with Springfield in 2024-25, tallying six points (2g, 4a) and adding 101 penalty minutes to lead the team, collecting seven fighting majors. He has appeared in 131 career AHL games with Hershey and Springfield, scoring 15 points (6g, 9a) and adding 255 penalty minutes. He has also played parts of three seasons professionally overseas.

Before turning pro, Bitten skated in parts of four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Ottawa 67's and Sarnia Sting, where he tallied 91 points (34g, 57a) and 91 penalty minutes in 202 games.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Hershey returns home to host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Racing Night and Toyota License Plate Night, featuring a Bears license plate giveaway to the first 6,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Toyota.







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