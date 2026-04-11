Gulls Drop Series Opener, Eye Playoffs with Four Games to Go

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell, 5-3, to the Bakersfield Condors tonight in the opening game of their weekend series. The Gulls now stand with a 32- 2 4-8-4 record and their magic number to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth sits at three points with four games left in the regular season.

Roger McQueen scored his first career AHL goal just 1:17 into the game. McQueen has picked up points in all three games played to begin his AHL career (1-2=3).

Justin Bailey netted his team-leading 23rd goal of the campaign. His 23-16=39 points rank tied for fourth most among Gulls skaters.

Matthew Phillips extended his point streak to a third game (2-3=5) with his 34th and 35th assists of the season. Phillips' 35 assists lead all Gulls skaters. He has 10 points in his last 10 games (4- 6=10) and ranks second among Gulls skaters in points with 14-35=49.

Sam Colangelo tallied his 22nd and 23rd assists of the season, his third straight multi-point effort (1-5=6). He has posted 2-10=12 points in his last nine games.

Sasha Pastujov netted his 21st goal of the season. Pastujov leads all Gulls skaters in points (2 1-34=55) and points-per-game (0.81). He has 8-7=15 points in his last 12 games.

Calle Clang stopped 28-of-33 shots.

The Gulls and Condors will do it all again tomorrow night in their final meeting of the regular season at Dignity Health Arena (7 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Centerman Roger McQueen

On his first professional goal

It was a good pass from [Matthew Phillips], and then obviously, kind of was on my back foot and got a shot off and ended up going in. It was a good feeling, and good to get boys on the board there first. It was pretty cool. First [pro] goal ever. So just looking forward to getting a couple more.

On his shot

I think I definitely should probably shoot the puck a little more when I can. It's something I've kind of been working on, shooting through screens and stuff. Definitely need to get a couple more of those through. It was good shot.

On the difference between tonight at last week's game vs. Bakersfield

I think we kind of got away from our game in the first and second there and maybe played a little bit to their game. And credit to them. They played really well. When they're moving and got the puck, they're hard to play against. I think we seemed to kind of play a little harder, maybe a little more physical. I think we just kind of catered into their game and didn't really have them raise their game to play with us. I think that was the big difference.

On facing Bakersfield again tomorrow

I think it's just regrouping. And I think everyone knows. I think it was obviously one of our off games. So just regrouping as a team, talking it out, and then come back tomorrow as a new team. I think just going back to those last three or four games we've won in a row, and just kind of going back to the basics and playing like that. I think we know what we need to do.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's game

Truth is, we look up at the scoreboard at the end of the first and tied 2-2, so you're in a good spot optically as far as the score goes, but as far as the style of play, we weren't pleased with the way we were going in the first. We got into penalty trouble in the second period, and they end up getting rewarded on some power play stuff. It set us up for a chance to respond in the third, and I think there was a lot more of the style of hockey we would want to play into the third period. But disappointing. Disappointing for sure.

On Roger McQueen scoring his first AHL goal

Big guy with ability, play making ability. He's obviously seen the shot, but he's going to be a guy that's going to have success at this level.

On tomorrow's contest

We set ourselves up with that today to respond tomorrow, so there's nothing more to think about but an opportunity to respond.







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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