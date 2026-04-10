Preview: Condors vs Gulls, 7 p.m.

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Having secured a Calder Cup Playoffs berth on Wednesday, the Bakersfield Condors shift their attention to the final five games of the regular season with the first of two against the San Diego Gulls. Bakersfield has lost five of the six matchups with the Gulls this season (1-4-1).

LOOKING BACK

A 5-2 win on Wednesday punched the Condors ticket to the postseason. Ethan Keppen scored for the second time in three games while Daniel D'Amato's seventh of the season held up as the game winner.

WHERE IT STANDS

Six of the seven teams have qualified from the Pacific Division for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Bakersfield sits in sixth, but three points out of third, which is shared by Henderson and Coachella Valley. The Silver Knights have two with San Jose this weekend while the Firebirds have a home-and-home with the division-leading Ontario Reign.

IF the playoffs ended at this moment, the Condors would face Henderson in a best-of-3 first round matchup.

30 TUCKS

Quinn Hutson scored his 30th goal of his rookie season on Wednesday. He became the eighth AHL rookie since the 2015-16 season to hit 30 goals with the list of 30-goal rookies since 2015-16 below:

Bradley Nadeau

Ethen Frank

Josh Norris

Alex Barre-Boulet

Joel L'Esperance

Daniel Sprong

Frank Vatrano

Hutson's 30 goals matched the Condors AHL record set by Seth Griffith in the 2021-22 season.

HOWARD HEATER

Isaac Howard scored his 22nd goal of the season in just 43 games. He is third among rookies in goals and fifth in scoring, despite playing 20+ fewer games than the rest of the top five.

HOME IS WHERE THE WINS ARE

Bakersfield has 23 home wins this season, matching the teams most home wins in an AHL season, then the team went 23-10-3 (.681) in 2022-23. The team currently has the fourth-best home record in the league at a .742 points percentage.

WHERE ARE THE NEW BOYS?

William Nicholl and Tommy Lafreniere are both expected to make their professional debuts tonight after being signed to ATO's earlier in the week. Nicholl is a seventh round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2025 and helped the London Knights to back-to-back Memorial Cup berths, including winning the title in 2025. Lafreniere was selected in the third round of last year's NHL Draft by Edmonton. His 41 goals were sixth in the Western Hockey League. Both are 19 years old.

.600 OR BETTER IN THE GRASP

Bakersfield currently has a .597 points percentage. The Condors have finished .600 or better in three AHL seasons with the team's best regular season finish of .654 in the Pacific Division regular season title season of 2018-19.

RED LAMP LIGHTING

The Condors have the fourth best offense in the AHL averaging 3.37 goals per game. The team record for goals per game was 3.56 goals per game set in the 2018-19 season.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield's penalty kill is second in the AHL on home ice at 88.1%. The team killed all 19 chances against over its last five at home.

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 32-3-8 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

PLUS PLAYER

Damien Carfagna is fourth among AHL rookie d-men at +16. He was +2 in the win over Tucson on Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO EYEING FINAL SPOT

The Gulls magic number is three to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2021-22. San Diego also has five games remaining. Calle Clang stopped 35 of 37 in a 5-2 win over San Jose on Tuesday. Nathan Gaucher scored twice.

UP NEXT

The Condors host San Diego on Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday featuring a warmup replica jersey of #55 Cam Dineen.

CONDORS vs GULLS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. PT (doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena; Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: $3 Beer Friday presented by Kelly 95.3 FM. Enjoy $3 Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart until the start of the second period. Plus, it's 2000's Retro Night with music from the early 2000's.

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE: Purchase your Playoff Passes for the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs run. Passes come as eight ticket flex vouchers to be used for any games of any round. Click here to purchase.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll.







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.