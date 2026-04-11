Stars Charge Back to Earn a Point in Manitoba

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, clawed back from a 4-0 deficit to earn a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at Canada Life Centre.

Manitoba struck first with just over a minute left in the first frame. Nikita Chibrikov forced a turnover and then found Brayden Yager for a breakaway, Yager's 10th goal of the season opened the scoring.

The Stars were called for a roughing penalty 2:48 into the second period and Manitoba capitalized. Dylan Anhorn wristed a shot from the point that Parker Ford tipped to double the Moose lead. Phillip Di Giuseppe tacked on a third Manitoba goal three minutes later off a Stars turnover.

Texas thought they responded two minutes later when Jack Becker tried to stuff a shot in from the goal line and Curtis McKenzie forced the rebound home, but the officials waived it off.

The Stars were awarded their first power play with nine minutes remaining in the second period, but Mason Shaw flipped a long pass through the air to Walker Duehr, who scored a short-handed goal to make it 4-0.

Texas was back on the man-advantage with two minutes left in the middle frame. Kole Lind fed Dylan Hryckowian at the bottom of the left circle. The rookie then backhanded a pass to Artem Shlaine, and Shlaine's one-timer put the Stars on the board. Jack Anderson pulled off some last-second magic as he fired a shot from the left circle that went off of Thomas Milic's glove and in with one second left in the period.

McKenzie skated down the left wing on an odd-man rush with eight minutes gone in the third period, snapped a cross-ice pass to Justin Ertel, and Ertel's shot deflected off a Moose defenseman and Milic before going over the goal line.

The Stars pulled Remi Poirier for an extra skater, and Shlaine tipped a Luke Krys wrist shot past Milic to tie the game with 5.6 seconds remaining.

Neither team could capitalize on overtime power plays, and the Moose received goals from Nikita Chibrikov and Danny Zhilkin to win it in the shootout.

Poirier made 25 saves in the loss, while Milic allowed four goals on 36 shots, and added two saves in the shootout for the win.

The Stars and Moose will square off again on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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