Moose Triumph in Shootout Comeback

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (33-29-5-1) claimed a 5-4 shootout over the Texas Stars (35-29-3-2) on Friday night at Canada Life Centre. They were coming off a 7-0 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday.

A defensively stout first period saw the Moose take a narrow 9-7 edge on the shot clock, while picking up the game's first goal. Brayden Yager scored the 10th goal of his rookie campaign, ripping a shot past Remi Poirier to make it 1-0 at 18:22. Thomas Milic was solid in the opening 20, making all seven saves asked of him.

The offences took the upper hand in the second. Parker Ford gave the Moose a 2-0 lead with a power play goal 4:11 into the frame. Phil Di Giuseppe chased it with a marker of his own off a great solo effort at 7:42 for a 3-0 lead. With the Moose killing a penalty, Mason Shaw floated a sky-high pass for Walker Duehr, who collected and snapped it into the net to make it 4-0 at 12:40. Texas used a strong end to the period to cut the lead in half. Artem Shlaine made good on a power play chance at 18:21, before Jack Anderson beat the horn by 0.4 seconds to make it 4-2 as the clubs headed to the locker rooms.

Texas applied some more pressure with a goal from Justin Ertel at 8:15, cutting the Moose edge to 4-3. The Stars then equalized with 5.4 seconds left on the clock off Shlaine's second of the game, and the game headed for overtime. Each side had a power play chance in overtime, but neither could end the game. In the shootout, Milic made a pair of stops, and the Moose got goals from Nikita Chibrikov and Danny Zhilkin, as they claimed two big points with a 5-4 shootout win.

Quotable

Moose forward Walker Duehr

"I really liked our start. Being able to put up that many against a good team like that is pretty encouraging. Still a lot of things I think we can learn from, but we'll take the win and take things to learn in the next game."

Statbook

Walker Duehr is tied for first in the AHL with five shorthanded goals

Duehr is tied for the second-most shorthanded goals in a Moose season

Brayden Yager is the ninth Moose to score 10 goals this season

The Moose hold a 4-1 record in the shootout

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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