Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Providence Bruins

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their seventh straight game on Friday night, 4-1 to the Providence Bruins at PeoplesBank Arena.

The Bruins opened the scoring 7:45 into the game, as Frederic Brunet potted his 12 th goal of the season. John Farinacci was tangled up with Cooper Moore on the left-wing side but was still able to play the puck to the front of the Wolf Pack net. Brunet won a race to the puck, gained possession on the forehand, and beat Spencer Martin by the right pad to make it a 1-0 game.

Brunet's goal made it five straight games in which the Wolf Pack have surrendered the first goal.

Georgii Merkulov extended the lead to 2-0 for the Bruins 2:36 into the second period. On their first power play of the night, Merkulov took a pass in the right-wing circle from Christian Wolanin and blasted his 22 nd goal of the season by Martin.

Late in the period, the Wolf Pack were caught making a change. Brunet danced into the zone and uncorked a shot that rang the post. The rebound popped into the slot, where John Farinacci was able to find it and fire home his ninth goal of the season at 17:47.

Brody Lamb got the Wolf Pack on the board with a perfect shot at 16:31 of the third period. Lamb ripped a puck by the right shoulder of Michael DiPietro for his third goal in ten professional games since leaving the Univ. of Minnesota.

The Wolf Pack had some terrific looks in the final frame, but DiPietro made eleven saves to give the Bruins the two points.

Jake Schmaltz hit the empty net at 19:56, potting his ninth goal of the season. The goal came with a six-on-four advantage for the Wolf Pack, and counted as the club's 12 th shorthanded goal allowed this season.

The Wolf Pack continue their three-in-three weekend tomorrow night when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 5:50 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Apr. 15 when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:15 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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