Bojangles Game Preview: April 11 & 12 vs Hershey
Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!
The Checkers are set to finish off the regular season on home ice, starting with two contests against the Bears that carry big playoff seeding implications with them.
THE MATCHUP
Record/Standings
CLT - 42-21-5-0 (3rd Atlantic)
HER - 29-29-6-3 (5th Atlantic)
Power Play / Penalty Kill
CLT - 14.1% / 84.6%
HER - 17.9% / 80.1%
Offense / Defense
CLT - 3.34 GF/Game / 2.66 GA/Game
HER - 2.93 GF/Game / 3.22 GA/Game
Head-To-Head
3-1-2-0
THE STORYLINES
THE PLAYOFF RACE
With four games left in the regular season, the Checkers are still aiming to overtake Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for second place in the Atlantic and steal the first-round bye, but they'll need some help.
There are three scenarios for how Saturday plays out that keep Charlotte's second-seed aspirations alive. The first two are a regulation win by the Checkers and a loss of any kind by the Penguins. The other is any win by the Checkers paired with an overtime or shootout win by the Penguins.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is hosting Cleveland for a 6 p.m. puck drop on Saturday.
HE'S BACK
Gracyn Sawchyn was off to a very strong start to his rookie career - 19 points in 29 games - before an injury sidelined him for three months. Suiting up for his first games since Jan. 5, the forward appeared in both wins against the Marlies last weekend and picked up a pair of helpers - including a nifty feed to Trevor Carrick in the first matchup to set up the late game winner.
ON A HEATER
The Checkers enter the weekend as the Eastern Conference's hottest team, boasting a 12-3-1-0 record since the start of May. They have won five straight contests, marking the third time this season that have recorded a streak that long. They'll look to keep that going against a Hershey team that is coming off a big 8-1 win over Hartford that snapped a three-game losing streak, but is still 3-9-0-1 over the last 13 contests.
THE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Charlotte
Trevor Carrick - 4 points in last 3 games
Ben Steeves - 3 points in last 3 games
Jakc Studnicka - 4 points in last 3 games
Toronto
Andrew Cristall - 5 points in last game
Bogdan Trineyev - 16 points in last 11 games
Ilya Protas - 6 points in last game
THE INFO
Saturday is Pooch Party presented by Nutrisource! Fans can purchase tickets here and bring their dogs to the game.
Sunday is Gaston County Day presented by Responsive Technology Partners! We will be holding a pregame tailgate in front of the Coliseum from 11:30-1 featuring a live performance from country musician and Gaston County native Garrett Huffman.
If you can't make it the Coliseum this weekend, both games are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey!
Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026
- Comets Double up on Marlies, Win 6-3, Extend Point Streak to Seven Games - Utica Comets
- DiPietro, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 11 & 12 vs Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Cranley, Top Line Chop Magic Number to 4 as T-Birds Win 5th Straight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Providence Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Coachella Valley - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Ground Griffins 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch's Czata Suspended One Game - AHL
- Crunch's Czata Suspended One Game - Syracuse Crunch
- Notebook: The Home Stretch - Charlotte Checkers
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Recall Cesana from Ghost Pirates - Charlotte Checkers
- Michal Postava Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Sullivan Mack from Loan to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Re-Sign Sam Bitten for 2026-27 Season - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Condors vs Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Sign Jacob Hudson to Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Jesse Kiiskinen Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.