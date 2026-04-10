Providence Bruins Sign Jacob Hudson to Professional Tryout

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 10, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Jacob Hudson to a professional tryout.

Hudson, 25, has skated in 63 games with the Maine Mariners (ECHL) this season, tallying a career-best 23 goals and 26 assists for 49 points. The 5-foot-8, 179-pound forward has played in 137 career ECHL games between South Carolina and Maine, totaling 44 goals and 52 assists for 96 points. Hudson has appeared in two career AHL games with Springfield, netting one goal in the 2024-25 season.

The Antigonish, Nova Scotia, native played five seasons with the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) from 2016-21 and three seasons at St. Francis Xavier University (AUS) from 2021-24 prior to turning professional.







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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