Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Coachella Valley

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







WHO: Ontario Reign (44-19-3-2) vs. Coachella Valley (38-23-5-0)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #69/72

WHEN: Friday, April 10 @ 7:00 Pacific

WHERE: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign kick-off a home and home set with the Coachella Valley Firebirds tonight from Toyota Arena wrapping up a three-game homestand.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: A win tonight for Ontario would be their 45th of the season setting a single season franchise high. The Reign collected their third straight victory on Tuesday night defeating Colorado 2-1 in overtime as Kenny Connors scored his 14th goal of the season 17 seconds into the extra session from Martin Chromiak and Pheonix Copley. Chromiak tied the game 27 seconds into the third period with his 10th power-play score of the campaign, 26th overall, after the Reign gave up a power-play goal late in the second period. With four games remaining in the regular season Ontario has a three-point lead a top of the Pacific Division on the Colorado Eagles who host Tucson this evening.

- Ontario has collected a point in 16 of their last 19 games, 13-3-2-1, dating back to Feb. 18.

- The Reign have won three straight games outscoring their opponents 15-4.

- Ontario has scored four or more goals in 31 contests this season posting a 28-2-1 record. Prior to last Wednesday's 7-0 win at Coachella Valley, a season high, they had failed to score four or more in 10 straight games after having done so in the previous six. Prior to their last three contests the Reign were just 3-3-2-1 with only 21 goals scored through the nine contests.

- The Reign are tied for second in the AHL with 24 home victories posting a 24-5-2-2 record and having points in 11 straight, 9-0-1-1, having not lost on home ice in regulation since a 5-1 defeat vs. Coachella Valley on Feb. 1.

- Ontario went 1-for-1 on the power-play Tuesday night as they have a power-play goal in three straight and six of their last seven games, 7-for-22, after going seven straight games without a man advantage goal, 0-for-15. They're 28-9-1 when scoring one power-play goal in a game this season and 15-2-1 when on home ice. The Reign have allowed a power-play goal against in seven of their last nine games, 29-for-36, after going 1-for-4 on the penalty kill Tuesday.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR COACHELLA VALLEY: The Firebirds suffered a 3-1 loss vs. Henderson on Wednesday as they're 11-3-0 in their last 14 games dating back to Mar.7. Heading into the night Coachella Valley sits fourth in the Pacific Division with 83 points. Their 83 points are tied with Henderson but the Silver Knights hold the first tie breaker with 32 regulation wins to Coachella Valley's 26.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 3-1-2 record vs. Coachella Valley this season including 2-0-1 at Toyota Arena. Prior to the Reign's 7-0 win last Wednesday in Palm Desert the Firebirds had won three straight including a pair of overtime victories in mid-March. The Reign have outscored the Firebirds 19-16 in the series as they've gone just 3-for-17 on the power-play but a perfect 15-for-15 on the penalty kill. Cole Guttman leads the way offensively for Ontario with eight points (5G, 3A) in the series after recording his first professional hat-trick while tallying in assist in that 7-0 win while Lleyton Roed has five points (3G, 2A) for Coachella Valley.

Jan. 3, 2026: Ontario (3) vs. Coachella Valley (2)

Jan. 23, 2026: Ontario (3) at Coachella Valley (2) OT

Feb. 1, 2026: Ontario (1) vs. Coachella Valley (5)

Mar. 13, 2026: Ontario (2) at Coachella Valley (3) OT

Mar. 14, 2026: Ontario (3) vs. Coachella Valley (4) OT

Apr. 1, 2026: Ontario (7) at Coachella Valley (0)

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Pheonix Copley picked up his fifth straight victory on Wednesday making 26 saves as he has made 122 saves on 127 shots during that span, 1.00 goals against average and .961 save percentage. He is 8-0-1 in his last nine games with a 1.64 GAA and .933 SV % and 10-1-1 in his last 12 with a 1.99 GAA and .918 SV%. Erik Portillo erased a five-game losing streak, 0-3-1-1, making 20 saves on 23 shots in the 6-3 win over Bakersfield last Saturday. Hampton Slukynsky signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Kings on Apr. 2 and was assigned to the Reign on a PTO but has not seen game action yet. For Coachella Valley, Victor Östman made 27 saves on 29 shots in the loss on Wednesday. It was his second straight start as he is 6-1-0 in his last seven starts. Jack LaFontaine was assigned yesterday from the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks after Nikke Kokko was recalled by the Seattle Kraken.

TEAM LEADERS:

Ontario

Points: Martin Chromiak (52)

Goals: Andre Lee, Martin Chromiak (25)

Assists Nikita Alexandrov (36)

Coachella Valley

Points: Logan Morrison (57)

Goals: Logan Morrison (27)

Assists: Tyson Jugnauth (35)

TEAM NOTES:

Ontario

Goals For: 8th (3.32)

Goals Against: 6th (2.66)

Power-Play: 7th (21%)

Penalty Kill: 4th (84.8%)

Coachella Valley

Goals For: 10th (3.28)

Goals Against: 10th (3.01)

Power-Play: 26th (15.4%)

Penalty Kill: 21st (80.7%)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Ontario

Martin Chromiak has eight points (5G, 3A) in his last seven games and 15 points (10G, 5A) in his last 17. Kenny Connors has a four-game point streak (3G, 2A) and eight points (5G, 3A) in his last nine games.

Glenn Gawdin has nine points (4G, 5A) in his last 13 games.

Andre Lee has seven points (2G, 5A) in his last eight games.

Nikita Alexandrov has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last nine games.

Cole Guttman has a three-game point streak (3G, 3A) and eight points (4G, 4A) in his last seven games.

Aatu Jämsen has nine points (5G, 4A) in his last 10 games.

Logan Brown has six assists in his last six games.

Coachella Valley

Lleyton Roed has 11 points (4G, 7A) in his last 11 games.

Jani Nyman has 33 points (21G, 12A) in 36 games.

Tyson Jugnauth leads all AHL rookie defenders with 43 points (8G, 35A).







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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