Griffins Fall, 4-1, to Wolves

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins' Trey Augustine and Shai Buium on game night

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins' Trey Augustine and Shai Buium on game night(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Chicago Wolves recorded three goals in the final period to take down the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-1 on Friday at Van Andel Arena.

South Lyon, Michigan, native and former Michigan State Spartan Trey Augustine made his professional debut and recorded 26 saves, while Michael Brandsegg-Nygard potted the Griffins' only goal to extend his point streak to four (3-3-6). The Griffins moved to 49-14-4-1 with 103 points through 68 games, and 24-8-3-0 on home ice. John Leonard tallied an assist to extend his point streak to four games (2-4-6), and Erik Gustafsson's helper moved his point streak to five for his 11th in seven games.

Brandsegg-Nygard opened scoring for the Griffins while on the power play 2:10 into the first period. Gustafsson fed the puck from the blue line to the Oslo, Norway, native at the top of the left circle, and he let a one-timer soar past Pyotr Kochetkov. The Wolves tied the contest while shorthanded when Noah Philp grabbed it at center ice, flew down and flipped the disc in with 4:50 on the clock.

Just 2:42 into the second slate, Amadeus Lombardi sliced behind the net and tried to tuck it in on a wraparound, but was stopped by the skate of Amir Miftakhov, who replaced Kochetkov in net. On a breakaway chance at 10:39, Leonard attempted to stuff one past the right post, but failed to convert, leaving the period scoreless.

The Wolves notched their first lead 91 seconds into the final frame when Evan Vierling centered it to Ryan Suzuki out front, and he popped it past Augustine's right side. At the 8:23 mark, Philp snapped one in from the top of the zone to claim a 3-1 lead. Augustine headed to the bench with 2:07 remaining, and Felix Unger Sorum bagged the empty-netter with 82 seconds left to defeat the Griffins 4-1.

Notes *The Griffins finished the regular season against the Wolves with a 6-3-0-1 record. *Currently, Grand Rapids' magic number to clinch the AHL's regular-season title is 12.

Highlights

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Game Center

Chicago 1 0 3 - 4

Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Brandsegg-Nygård 20 (Gustafsson, Leonard), 2:10 (PP). 2, Chicago, Philp 4 (Unger Sörum, Seeley), 15:10 (SH). Penalties-Foote Chi (hooking), 1:47; Heimosalmi Chi (slashing), 5:27; Trikozov Chi (delay of game), 14:59.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Ryabkin Chi (holding), 15:57; Brandsegg-Nygård Gr (interference), 17:49.

3rd Period-3, Chicago, Suzuki 13 (Vierling, Foote), 1:31. 4, Chicago, Philp 5 (Seeley, Pavlychev), 8:23 (PP). 5, Chicago, Unger Sörum 15 18:38 (EN). Penalties-Buium Gr (holding), 7:07; Leonard Gr (roughing), 11:25; Heimosalmi Chi (high-sticking), 14:42.

Shots on Goal-Chicago 7-11-12-30. Grand Rapids 8-14-5-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 1 / 3; Grand Rapids 1 / 5.

Goalies-Chicago, Kochetkov 1-0-0 (8 shots-7 saves); Miftakhov 10-8-7 (19 shots-19 saves). Grand Rapids, Augustine 0-1-0 (29 shots-26 saves).

A-9,927

Three Stars

1. CHI Philp (two goals) 2. CHI Seeley (two assists) 3. GR Brandsegg-Nygard (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 49-14-4-1 (103 pts.) / Sat., April 11 vs. Rockford 7 p.m.

Chicago: 32-21-8-6 (78 pts.) / Sat., April 11 at Milwaukee 6 p.m. EDT

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American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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