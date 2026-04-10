Jesse Kiiskinen Reassigned to Grand Rapids

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned forward Jesse Kiiskinen (YEHS-ee KIHS-kih-nehn) to the Grand Rapids Griffins from HPK in Finland's top professional league (Liiga).

Kiiskinen recently wrapped up his Liiga season with HPK and logged 28 points (17-11-28), 13 penalty minutes and a minus-four rating in 54 regular-season games, adding four points (1-3-4) in nine playoff outings. In 2024-25 with HPK, the 20-year-old posted career-high numbers in assists (30), points (44) and penalty minutes (30) to go along with 14 goals in 46 regular-season games, ranking first in points among junior players in the Liiga. Last season, he was named a top three player on Team Finland at the World Junior Championship when he aided the team to a silver medal with seven points (6-1-7) in seven games, ranking first on the team in points and tying for second among all skaters at the tournament in goals. Throughout his Liiga pro career in Finland from 2022-26, the 6-foot-1 forward logged 83 points (35-48-83), 53 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating in 145 regular-season appearances. The Hollola, Finland, native was the 68th overall pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and on June 25, 2024, was traded to the Detroit Red Wings along with a 2024 second-round selection in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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