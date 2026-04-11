Reign Storms over Firebirds, 4-1

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (45-19-3-2) defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds (39-24-5-0) Friday night by a final score of 4-1 in front of 8,114 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will play the Firebirds in Palm Desert Saturday night at 6 p.m. PST.

Hampton Slukynsky recorded 21 saves on 22 shots in his professional debut as the Reign captured their 45thwin of the season setting a single-season franchise record. Logan Brown scored his first goal of the season which came on the power-play midway through the first period. Francesco Pinelli and Kenta Isogai struck early into the second period in a span of 2:23 making it a 3-0 lead. With the victory Ontario stretched their point-streak on home ice to 11 games.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 1 2 1 4

CV 0 1 0 1

Shots PP

ONT 35 1/3

CV 22 0/1

Three Stars -

1. Hampton Slukynsky (ONT)

2. Logan Brown (ONT)

3. Francesco Pinelli (ONT)

W: Slukynsky

L: Östman

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American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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