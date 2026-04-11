DiPietro, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Hartford, CT - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 23 shots to help the Providence Bruins down the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-1 on Friday night at PeoplesBank Arena. Forward John Farinacci and defenseman Frederic Brunet each posted a goal and an assist, while Christian Wolanin recorded two assists. Georgii Merkulov and Jake Schmaltz found the back of the net as well.

How It Happened

Farinacci rushed the puck through a defender and while falling, poked it forward for Brunet in front of the crease, where he tucked the puck around the goaltender on the forehand to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:15 remaining in the first period. Wolanin was credited with a secondary assist.

Wolanin slid the puck across the ice to Merkulov in the right circle, where he hammered a one-timer inside the near post for a power play goal to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 just 2:36 into the middle frame. Lukas Reichel received a secondary assist.

Brunet walked the puck up the middle of the ice and across the blueline before firing a wrist shot off the cross bar that rebounded out to Farinacci in the slot, where he hammered it into the open net to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 2:13 left in the second period. Joey Abate was credited with a secondary assist.

Brody Lamb slung a wrist shot from the right point that found the upper-left corner of the net to cut the Providence lead to 3-1 with 3:29 remaining in the third period.

Schmaltz hit the empty net with three seconds to play to make it 4-1.

Stats

Brunet and Farinacci posted their fourth multi-point games of the season.

DiPietro stopped 23 of 24 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 28 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The P-Bruins improve to 52-14-2-0. They are one victory away from tying the league record for most wins in a 72-game season (Hershey, 53, 2023-24).

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Rochester Americans on Saturday, April 11 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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