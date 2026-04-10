Wolf Pack Recall Forward Sullivan Mack from Loan to Bloomington Bison

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Sullivan Mack from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Mack, 25, has recorded 38 points (17 g, 21 a) in 52 games with the Bison as a rookie this season. He currently sits fifth on the team overall in points, tied for fourth on the club in assists, and tied for second in goals.

He has also appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack, suiting up for the club on Jan. 3 against the Bridgeport Islanders. He recorded one shot in the club's 4-1 victory and finished with a +1 +/- rating.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Anchorage, AK, played four seasons at Cornell Univ. There, he skated in 106 career games and recorded 53 points (23 g, 30 a).

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American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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