Wolf Pack Recall Forward Sullivan Mack from Loan to Bloomington Bison
Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Sullivan Mack from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Mack, 25, has recorded 38 points (17 g, 21 a) in 52 games with the Bison as a rookie this season. He currently sits fifth on the team overall in points, tied for fourth on the club in assists, and tied for second in goals.
He has also appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack, suiting up for the club on Jan. 3 against the Bridgeport Islanders. He recorded one shot in the club's 4-1 victory and finished with a +1 +/- rating.
Prior to turning pro, the native of Anchorage, AK, played four seasons at Cornell Univ. There, he skated in 106 career games and recorded 53 points (23 g, 30 a).
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026
- Checkers Recall Cesana from Ghost Pirates - Charlotte Checkers
- Michal Postava Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Sullivan Mack from Loan to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Re-Sign Sam Bitten for 2026-27 Season - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Condors vs Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Sign Jacob Hudson to Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Jesse Kiiskinen Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Sullivan Mack from Loan to Bloomington Bison
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 24
- Hartford Wolf Pack Recall F Kyle Jackson from Loan to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
- New York Rangers Reassign G Hugo Ollas to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
- Wolf Pack Lose, 8-1, to Bears