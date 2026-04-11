Jarventie Paces Condors to 5-3 Win over San Diego

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (36-22-10, 82pts) set a new team record with their 24th home win on the season, 5-2, over the San Diego Gulls (32-24-12, 76pts) in front of 5,185 on Friday at Dignity Health Arena. Roby Jarventie paced the team with three points on the evening. With the win, the Condors pulled into a tie with San Jose for fifth in the division, one point behind Coachella Valley for fourth.

San Diego scored on the first shot of the game. Will Nicholl (1st) on his first shift as a pro took a feed at the right-wing circle and tied the game at 1-1. Jarventie (20th) gave the Condors a 2-1 lead on the ensuing shift unassisted. The Gulls would score on a breakaway to tie it 2-2 after one frame.

Bakersfield broke the game open in the second period with three goals. Atro Leppanen (10th) banged in a loose rebound on the power play to make it 3-2. Alec Regula (4th) sniped from the slot to make it 4-2 and then Jarventie (21st) tipped in his second of the night to make it 5-2.

San Diego scored with an extra attacker, but the Condors would prevail 5-3.

Seth Griffith had two assists and is now 26th all-time in the AHL scoring record books with 705 points. Leppanen finished with a goal and assist on the night.

Oilers draft picks Nicholl and Tommy Lafreniere both signed ATO's earlier the week, made their pro debuts.

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