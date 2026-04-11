Jarventie Paces Condors to 5-3 Win over San Diego
Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (36-22-10, 82pts) set a new team record with their 24th home win on the season, 5-2, over the San Diego Gulls (32-24-12, 76pts) in front of 5,185 on Friday at Dignity Health Arena. Roby Jarventie paced the team with three points on the evening. With the win, the Condors pulled into a tie with San Jose for fifth in the division, one point behind Coachella Valley for fourth.
San Diego scored on the first shot of the game. Will Nicholl (1st) on his first shift as a pro took a feed at the right-wing circle and tied the game at 1-1. Jarventie (20th) gave the Condors a 2-1 lead on the ensuing shift unassisted. The Gulls would score on a breakaway to tie it 2-2 after one frame.
Bakersfield broke the game open in the second period with three goals. Atro Leppanen (10th) banged in a loose rebound on the power play to make it 3-2. Alec Regula (4th) sniped from the slot to make it 4-2 and then Jarventie (21st) tipped in his second of the night to make it 5-2.
San Diego scored with an extra attacker, but the Condors would prevail 5-3.
Seth Griffith had two assists and is now 26th all-time in the AHL scoring record books with 705 points. Leppanen finished with a goal and assist on the night.
Oilers draft picks Nicholl and Tommy Lafreniere both signed ATO's earlier the week, made their pro debuts.
UP NEXT
The Condors host San Diego on Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday featuring a warmup replica jersey of #55 Cam Dineen.
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026
- Reign Storms over Firebirds, 4-1 - Ontario Reign
- Novak Scores Lone Firebirds' Goal in 4-1 Loss to Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Gulls Drop Series Opener, Eye Playoffs with Four Games to Go - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Drop Barnburner to Knights, 9-6 - San Jose Barracuda
- Jarventie Paces Condors to 5-3 Win over San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Triumph in Shootout Comeback - Manitoba Moose
- Roadrunners Stay Alive with 5-2 Win over Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Score Late in Loss to Springfield - Rochester Americans
- Abbotsford Defeats the Wranglers, 5-4, in Regulation - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Beats Rockford, 5-4, Narrows Gap to Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Eagles Stumble in 5-2 Home Loss to Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Senators Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with 7-6 OT Win over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Fall, 4-1, to Wolves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Charge Back to Earn a Point in Manitoba - Texas Stars
- Comets Double up on Marlies, Win 6-3, Extend Point Streak to Seven Games - Utica Comets
- DiPietro, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 11 & 12 vs Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Cranley, Top Line Chop Magic Number to 4 as T-Birds Win 5th Straight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Providence Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Coachella Valley - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Ground Griffins 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch's Czata Suspended One Game - AHL
- Crunch's Czata Suspended One Game - Syracuse Crunch
- Notebook: The Home Stretch - Charlotte Checkers
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Recall Cesana from Ghost Pirates - Charlotte Checkers
- Michal Postava Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Sullivan Mack from Loan to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Re-Sign Sam Bitten for 2026-27 Season - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Condors vs Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Sign Jacob Hudson to Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Jesse Kiiskinen Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.