Checkers Recall Cesana from Ghost Pirates

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have recalled defenseman Dennis Cesana from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Cesana, 28, has posted seven goals and 33 assists in 69 games with Savannah this season. The North Providence, RI, native leads all Ghost Pirates players in assists and power-play assists (14). He's appeared in 93 AHL games in his career, all with Charlotte, recording 15 points (one goal, 14 assists).

In addition to his regular-season appearances with the Checkers, Cesana has skated in nine postseason outings, including six with the club during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound blueliner signed a one-year, one-way AHL contract with the Checkers on July 5.







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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