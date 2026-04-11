Novak Scores Lone Firebirds' Goal in 4-1 Loss to Reign
Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell to the Ontario Reign on Friday night at Toyota Arena by the final score of 4-1. Jakov Novak scored the only goal for Coachella Valley in the defeat that moves the team's record to 39-24-5-0.
Ontario scored once in the first period and twice in the opening 4:16 of the second period. Coachella Valley got on the scoreboard at 7:12 of the middle frame, with Jakov Novak picking up his fifth goal of the season, assisted by Justin Janicke for the only Firebirds' strike of the contest. The Reign capped off the scoring with an empty net goal from Francesco Pinelli with 2:53 left in regulation.
Victor Ostman made 31 saves as Coachella Valley was outshot by Ontario 35-22. Reign goaltender Hampton Slukynsky stopped 21 of 22 Firebirds shots in his professional debut. The Firebirds powerplay went 0-for-1 and finished the game 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.
Coachella Valley wraps up the weekend with a rematch against the Ontario Reign tomorrow, Saturday, April 11th at Acrisure Arena for Country Night, presented by 1 Million Strong. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026
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- Novak Scores Lone Firebirds' Goal in 4-1 Loss to Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
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