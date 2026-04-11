Cranley, Top Line Chop Magic Number to 4 as T-Birds Win 5th Straight

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds exchange congratulations

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds exchange congratulations(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (30-29-6-2) rode another spectacular performance between the pipes to the finish line in a 3-1 win over the Rochester Americans (31-28-5-4) on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center. The win was the T-Birds season-high fifth straight and shaved their magic number to clinch a playoff spot down to just 4 points.

Rookie netminders shined brightest in a relatively low-event first frame, as Rochester goalie Scott Ratzlaff polished off a fourth straight shutout period against the T-Birds, while Will Cranley turned away nine Rochester efforts across period one, while the Springfield penalty kill survived three minutes' worth of power play time from their opposition, the league's top-ranked road man-advantage.

The goaltender's duel continued past the midpoint of regulation, with each teams penalty kill continuing to stifle the opposition. At 12:10 of the middle period, Springfield's torrid top line finally broke the ice when Chris Wagner shuffled a backhand shot past Ratzlaff after a save off of Quinton Burns immediately prior. The captain's team-leading and career-high 24th gave Springfield the leg up and a 1-0 advantage.

Just 3:12 later, Wagner's fellow veteran leader Dillon Dube showed tenacity to will himself to a puck battle victory in the right circle before sneaking a snapper through a stunned Ratzlaff to make it 2-0.

From there, the Springfield defense and Cranley handled matters, killing off a double-minor power play late in the second and early in the third and carrying the two-goal advantage into th game's closing minutes.

Lamentably, Cranley's shutout bid came up just short when Trevor Kuntar chipped a backhand rebound home in a 6-on-5 with 2:22 remaining to make it a 2-1 score. However, the Americans would not get any closer, and Dube's second goal and third point of the night into an empty-net sealed the triumph with less than a minute remaining.

The T-Birds continue their busy three-game weekend on Saturday night for another installment of the Braman I-91 Rivalry against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. inside the Thunderdome. Should the T-Birds win tomorrow, coupled with a Lehigh Valley Phantoms regulation loss against the Bridgeport Islanders, the T-Birds could punch their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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