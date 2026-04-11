Roadrunners Stay Alive with 5-2 Win over Eagles
Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The Tucson Roadrunners (31-28-9-0) snapped their four-game losing streak and kept their playoff hopes alive with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Eagles (40-18-6-5) on Friday at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena.
The Roadrunners never trailed, as Scott Perunovich opened the scoring on a breakaway midway through the first period. After Colorado's Ivan Ivan tied the game less than 90 seconds later, Michal Kunc restored Tucson's lead with 2:27 remaining in the opening frame.
Tucson outscored Colorado 4-1 over the final 40 minutes, beginning with Cameron Hebig's goal at 7:45 of the second period to double the lead. The Eagles answered less than three minutes later, as Chase Bradley cut the deficit to one midway through the period.
The Roadrunners pulled away in the third with a power-play goal from Max Szuber early in the frame, followed by Hebig's empty-net goal in the final minutes - his second of the night.
Hebig was Tucson's lone multi-point scorer as the Roadrunners received contributions throughout the lineup, including two goals from the blue line. Special teams also made the difference, as Tucson went 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
Goaltending played a key role as well, with Jaxson Stauber stopping 35 of 37 shots to secure his 14th win of the season and the 50th of his AHL career.
Tucson lives to fight another day, as the San Diego Gulls entered the night with a chance to clinch the seventh and final Pacific Division playoff spot with a Roadrunners loss combined with a San Diego win or overtime loss.
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