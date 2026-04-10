Crunch's Czata Suspended One Game

Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Ethan Czata has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an interference incident in a game vs. Rochester on Apr. 8.

Czata will miss Syracuse's game Saturday (Apr. 11) vs. Utica.







American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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