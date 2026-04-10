Crunch's Czata Suspended One Game
Published on April 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Ethan Czata has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an interference incident in a game vs. Rochester on Apr. 8.
Czata will miss Syracuse's game Saturday (Apr. 11) vs. Utica.
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