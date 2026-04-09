Condors Seal Playoff Berth with 5-2 Win

Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (35-22-10, 80pts) are headed back to the Calder Cup Playoffs following a 5-2 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners (30-28-9, 69pts) on Wednesday. It was the team's 23rd home win of the season, matching the best home mark for the team with three home games remaining. The Condors remain in sixth, but are now three points out of third.

Bakersfield broke through early in the second period as Ethan Keppen (4th) tipped a point shot for his second goal in three games to make it 1-0. The lead lasted 26 seconds before the Roadrunners leveled at 1-1 on a partial breakaway. The Condors grabbed the lead once more midway through the period as Isaac Howard (22nd) fired off the right-wing circle past goaltender Matt Villalta.

Daniel D'Amato (7th) gave the Condors the lead for good off a loose rebound in front to make it 3-1. After Tucson cut it to 3-2, the Condors would score into an empty net twice on goals from Roby Jarventie (19th) and Quinn Hutson (30th) for the 5-2 final.

Howard is third among rookies with 22 goals in 43 games. He has 13 points (8g-5a) in his last 14 games.

Hutson leads all rookies in goals with 30 goals. His goal gave him 10 points (4g-6a) in nine games and tied the Condors single-season goal scoring record.

Oilers draft picks William Nicholl and Tommy Lafreniere both signed ATO's earlier in the day, but did not dress.

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE

While home game dates and opponents have not been determined, you can secure your seats now with the purchase of a Playoff Pass. Passes are available as eight flex vouchers to use for any round, in any quantity. Seats are purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis, so do not be left out on all of the playoff excitement. Purchase yours.

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The Condors host San Diego for a $3 Beer Friday, and Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday this weekend.







American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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