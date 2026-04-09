Condors Clinch Playoff Berth and Are Claws out for Calder

Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors are headed to the postseason and are Claws Out for the Calder Cup in 2026. Bakersfield's playoff run is presented by Dignity Health, Mercy and Memorial Hospitals.

While home game dates and opponents have not been determined, you can secure your seats now with the purchase of a Playoff Pass. Passes are available as eight flex vouchers to use for any round, in any quantity. Seats are purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis, so do not be left out on all of the playoff excitement.

**Note: Condors365 Members receive the first round of the playoffs complimentary as part of their membership. If you have not opted in to reserve your seat for the postseason, please contact the front office at 324-PUCK (7825) or members@bakersfieldcondors.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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