Justice Christensen Signs Two-Year Deal with Griffins

Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins signed defenseman Justice Christensen to a two-year AHL contract that will begin in the 2026-27 season.

Christensen logged 48 points (18-30-48), 84 penalty minutes and a plus-36 rating in 63 regular-season games this year as captain of the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders. In 2025-26, he tied for eighth among WHL defensemen in both goals (18) and plus-minus rating (+36). The 20-year-old also served as captain of the Raiders last season and showed 46 points (22-24-46), 62 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating in 68 regular-season games, pacing all WHL defensemen in goals. In 2023-24, the 5-foot-9, 191-pound defenseman was named to the WHL East Second All-Star Team when he notched 45 points (13-32-45) and 84 penalty minutes in 68 regular-season games. Throughout his four-year WHL career with Prince Albert, Christensen totaled 148 points (55-93-148), 296 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating in 263 career regular-season outings.

Prior to joining the WHL, the Red Deer, Alberta, native competed with the Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep team in the CSSHL U18 in 2021-22, amassing 21 points (8-13-21) and 45 penalty minutes in 35 games. Christensen also spent two seasons with the Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA team from 2018-20 in the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League. Christensen logged 31 points (10-21-31) in 64 career AMBHL games and appeared in the 2019-20 AMBHL All-Star Game.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.







American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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