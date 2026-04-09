Panthers Recall Alscher, Jansson from Checkers
Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers have recalled defensemen Marek Alscher and Ludvig Jansson from the Checkers.
Alscher, 22, has registered three goals and eight assists in 51 games with Charlotte this season. The Kladno, CZE, native is in the midst of his second professional campaign with the Checkers, totalling 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 104 appearances. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound defenseman is yet to make his NHL debut; he was drafted in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Panthers.
Jansson, 22, has scored three goals and added seven assists in 29 games with the Checkers this season as an AHL rookie. The Stockholm, SWE, native has posted four points in his five games, scoring in Charlotte's 5-1 victory over the Toronto Marlies on April 4. Jansson was selected in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Panthers. He is yet to appear in an NHL game.
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026
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