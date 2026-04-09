Silver Knights Soar over Firebirds, Winning 3-1

Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 3-1, on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Halfway through the opening period, Raphael Lavoie found Tanner Laczynski on the rush to put the Silver Knights on top, 1-0. At 8:07 in the second, Braeden Bowman scored from Jeremy Davies and Jonas Røndbjerg, making it 2-0. Four-minutes later, Coachella Valley's Mitchell Stephens cut into the Henderson lead, 2-1. Bowman would score his second of the game on an empty net to make it 3-1 for Henderson with two-minutes remaining in the contest. Goaltender Carl Lindbom saved 15 out of 15 shots in the third to secure the Silver Knights 3-1 victory. This is Henderson's 36th win of the season, a new franchise record.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, April.10 | 7 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, April. 11 | 6 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda

Tuesday, April. 14 | 7 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will now head back to Henderson their final three home games of the regular season, beginning with San Jose on Friday and Saturday. The team will then celebrate the fans on Fan Appreciation Knight next Tuesday against the Condors. Click here for tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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