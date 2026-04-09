Berglund Signs with Flyers

Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers have signed center Jack Berglund to a three-year entry-level contract set to begin in 2026-27, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. He will join the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on a PTO (professional tryout) for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Berglund was selected by the Flyers in the second round (51st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft and has participated in Flyers Development Camp in each of the past two years. The new arrival will also celebrate his 20th birthday on Friday, April 10. He will wear #16 with the Phantoms and is eligible to potentially make his North American pro debut this weekend.

Internationally, Berglund has represented Sweden at both the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship. At the 2026 World Junior Championship, he captained Sweden to its first gold medal since 2012, finishing tied for the team lead in scoring with 10 points (3g-7a) in seven games while also leading the tournament with a +9 rating.

He becomes the fourth player from Philadelphia's 2024 draft class to ink an entry-level deal and is the sixth prospect to sign with the Flyers in the last month, joining Porter Martone, Noah Powell, Cole Knuble, Alex Ciernik, and Riley Thompson.

The Karlstad, Sweden native recently completed his first full season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Färjestad BK, posting seven goals and five assists for 12 points in 40 games. He also appeared in seven playoff games, recording three assists.

A product of the Färjestad BK system, Berglund progressed through the organization's ranks from the U16 level to the SHL, Sweden's top professional league. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound forward made his SHL debut during the 2023-24 season, when he recorded the most points among under-18 players in the league. He has since appeared in parts of three SHL seasons, all with Färjestad BK, totaling nine goals and 16 points in 65 career games.

The Phantoms play their final home games of the regular season this weekend including Wrestling Night on Saturday, April 11 against the Bridgeport Islanders and Kids Take Over Day on Sunday, April 12 against the Cleveland Monsters in the last home game of the regular season.







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