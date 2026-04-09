San Diego Gulls Sign Matt Basgall to Amateur Tryout

Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Matt Basgall to an amateur tryout (ATO). Basgall, 23 (8/16/02), was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season with Michigan State University (NCAA), posting 4-16 points with four penalty minutes (PIM) and a +16 rating in 37 games. Serving as captain for the Spartans, Basgall helped lead Michigan State to the best regular season record in the Big Ten this season (16-6-2), was named to the Big Ten First All-Star Team and earned a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

The 5-10, 185-pound defenseman recorded 15-64=79 points with 28 PIM and a +20 rating in 150 career NCAA games with Michigan State from 2022-26. In 2024-25, Basgall was named an American Hockey Coaches Association Second Team All-American, a Big Ten First Team All-American, was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team and was a finalist for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after posting 6-20& points with a +9 rating in 37 games. He helped the Spartans earn back-to-back Big Ten Championships in 2024 and 2025.

A Lake Forest, Ill. native, Basgall appeared in 146 career United States Hockey League (USHL) games with Omaha and Tri-City, tallying 12-55=67 points with 26 PIM and a +31 rating.







American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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