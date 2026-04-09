Home Opener for 2026-27 Season Set

Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that their home opener for the 2026-27 season will be on Saturday, October 10th at Panther Arena. In addition, the team also announced five more dates that will be home games for the team next year.

Those dates include:

1) Saturday, October 10-Home Opener

2) Wednesday, December 30

3) Saturday, February 13

4) Saturday, February 27

5) Saturday, March 13

6) Saturday, March 27

Game times and opponents will be announced later this summer when the complete American Hockey League schedule is released.

The Admirals still have five games left in the 2025-26 Season, beginning Saturday, April 11th at 6 pm against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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