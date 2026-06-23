Ads Alum Pekka Rinne Named to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Published on June 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Admirals Alum Pekka Rinne was selected to the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 today, becoming just the second player to play for the Ads and then be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He joins teammate Shea Weber, who went into The Hall with the Class of 2024.

Click here for video highlights of Rinne from his time in Milwaukee: https://we.tl/t-Z4H7WCQBOCNfoxrQ

The Kempele, Finland native got the start to his legendary career in Milwaukee, playing three seasons with the Admirals from 2005-08 before earning a full-time roster with the Preds. During that time, he compiled a 83-49-11 record with 10 shutouts, a 2.54 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in 147 contests. He was a two-time AHL All-Star and is the only goalie in team history to win at least 30 games in two seasons. During his rookie season of 2005-06 he backstopped the team to the Calder Cup Finals, winning nine games in a row in the process, and his 36 wins in 2007-08 is tied for the club record.

In 2013 Rinne was selected as the #1 Admiral of All-Time as determined by a combination of fan vote and a panel of Admirals experts comprised of former players, coaches, and management.

Rinne spent his entire 683-game NHL career with the Predators. He is etched in Nashville's record books as the franchise leader in nearly every goaltending category, including games played, wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), total TOI (39,413:29), shutouts (60) and saves (17,627), and in NHL history he sits 19th in shutouts and tied for 19th in victories. He finished his career with a record of 369-213-75.

Rinne became the first Admirals Alum to win the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHLs top goaltender. He was also a finalist for the award three other times (2011, 2012 and 2015), a four-time NHL All-Star (2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019) and was twice voted to the NHL's year-end All-Star Teams, including a First Team nod in 2017-18. Rinne is one of 12 goaltenders in League history to notch at least 350 wins and 60 shutouts, with eight members of that group enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Joining him in the Hall of Fame Class are players Patrice Bergeron, Cindy Curley, Carey Price and Keith Tkachuk, along long-time league executive Brian Burke in the Builder's Category.







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