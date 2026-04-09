Playoff Passes on Sale Now

Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Don't miss out on all of the playoff excitement!

While home game dates and opponents have not been determined, you can secure your seats now with the purchase of a Playoff Pass. Passes are available as eight flex vouchers to use for any round, in any quantity. Seats are purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis, so do not be left out on all of the playoff excitement. Playoffs begin as early as Tuesday, April 21.

**Note: Condors365 Members receive the first round of the playoffs complimentary as part of their membership. If you have not opted in to reserve your seat for the postseason, please contact the front office at 324-PUCK (7825) or members@bakersfieldcondors.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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