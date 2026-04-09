Playoff Passes on Sale Now
Published on April 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Don't miss out on all of the playoff excitement!
While home game dates and opponents have not been determined, you can secure your seats now with the purchase of a Playoff Pass. Passes are available as eight flex vouchers to use for any round, in any quantity. Seats are purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis, so do not be left out on all of the playoff excitement. Playoffs begin as early as Tuesday, April 21.
**Note: Condors365 Members receive the first round of the playoffs complimentary as part of their membership. If you have not opted in to reserve your seat for the postseason, please contact the front office at 324-PUCK (7825) or members@bakersfieldcondors.com.
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026
- San Diego Gulls Sign Matt Basgall to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 24 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Home Opener for 2026-27 Season Set - Milwaukee Admirals
- Playoff Passes on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- Justice Christensen Signs Two-Year Deal with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Recall Goaltender Maxim Pavlenko - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Panthers Recall Alscher, Jansson from Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Marlies Clinch Spot in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Berglund Signs with Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Seal Playoff Berth with 5-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Soar over Firebirds, Winning 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Clinch Playoff Berth and Are Claws out for Calder - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Shut out by Milwaukee 7-0 - Manitoba Moose
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