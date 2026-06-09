Zayde Wisdom Returns on Two-Year Contract

Published on June 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have re-signed forward Zayde Wisdom to a two-year contract ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Wisdom, 23, returns to the Phantoms following another productive campaign in which he established professional career highs while serving as a key contributor and leader both on and off the ice.

Last season, Wisdom set a new career high with 14 goals and added 13 assists for 27 points while appearing in a team-high 70 games. He rates fourth all-time in Lehigh Valley history with 260 career games for the Orange and Black. Entering his sixth season with the Phantoms, Wisdom has scored 39 career goals with 59 assists for 90 points. Wisdom will become the fourth Lehigh Valley player all-time to play parts of six seasons with the Phantoms joining Felix Sandstrom, Samuel Morin and Garrett Wilson.

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Toronto native has also added three goals and one assist in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests. Since beginning his professional career with the Phantoms in 2020-21, Wisdom has developed into a reliable two-way forward known for his relentless energy, physical play, and offensive ability.

As one of the longest-tenured players in the locker room, his leadership and work ethic were also recognized when he regularly served as an alternate captain throughout the season. Off the ice, his commitment to the Lehigh Valley community has been evident through numerous appearances at youth hockey programs, charitable events, and team initiatives throughout his tenure with the organization.

He further cemented his status as a fan favorite in December 2023 during the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, scoring the goal that sent a then team-record 10,869 stuffed animals onto the ice before later helping personally deliver the collection to Valley Youth House for distribution to local children in need. A product of the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs, Wisdom was previously honored with the 2020 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence for his perseverance and character, a distinction presented to him by his mentor and Flyers alumnus Wayne Simmonds.

Now an established presence on the ice and in the locker room, Wisdom began his pro career on February 6, 2021 becoming the youngest player in Phantoms' franchise history at barely more than 18.5 years old.

Deposits for the 2026-27 season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are on Sale NOW! Partial Plans start at two games per month, with options designed around how you want to enjoy the season. Choose a Prime Plan to lock in top theme nights and giveaways, or select a You Pick Plan to choose the games that work best for your schedule.

Hockey returns to PPL Center in September with the fifth annual Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series. The two-game series takes place on Saturday, September 12 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 5:05 p.m. Tickets are available at PPLCenter.com beginning July 1.

Lehigh Valley Record Book

Games Played

1. Garrett Wilson - 340

2. Greg Carey - 277

3. Chris Conner - 265

4. Zayde Wisdom - 260







American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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