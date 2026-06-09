Utica Comets and Save of the Day Foundation Raise $210,000 at Second Annual Golf Outing

Published on June 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets and the Save of the Day Foundation hosted the second annual golf outing yesterday at Stonebridge Golf & Country Club. The event was sold out, featuring 38 teams, and was a huge success with $210,000 raised, exceeding its goal of $150,000.

Much more than just a day on the links, the tournament drew several players, sponsors and donors who came together to support the Save of the Day Foundation and its mission of improving the lives of families and individuals across the Mohawk Valley.

For those who participated on the course, the event featured prizes for the top 14 teams, including a grand prize of $25,000.

All the proceeds from the tournament will be reinvested into the local community and help fund a wide range of Foundation initiatives, including:

- Supporting Children and Families Dealing with Life Threatening Illnesses - one of the main pillars of the Foundation has been to support those who need it most not just financially, but on a personal level.

- The Adaptive Edge Skating School - a therapeutic skating program that gives children with cognitive and physical challenges a chance to grow in confidence and coordination.

- Adopt-a-Family Program - providing holiday gifts, essentials, and joy to local families in need.

- Thanksgiving Turkey Drive - distributing 250 complete holiday meals annually to households through the Rescue Mission of Utica.

- Veteran and First Responder Support - including honor-focused events and vital donation drives.

- Year-Round Community Drives - from winter coats to school supplies, pet food to hygiene products, Save of the Day is always responding to real needs in real time.

"Each year, we're humbled by the incredible generosity of our community. The Save of the Day golf outing is about much more than a day on the course-it's about changing lives. Seeing our sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and supporters come together reminds us why this mission matters so much. Because of their commitment, we'll be able to help even more families, veterans, and children in need throughout the Mohawk Valley. We couldn't do it without them, and we're truly grateful for their support," said Save of the Day Foundation Director, Erica Esche.

The Save of the Day Foundation is committed to making a meaningful impact in our local community by supporting children with life-threatening illnesses, developing initiatives for veterans and law enforcement, and creating educational experiences about health and wellness for youth through direct outreach, donations, and volunteer efforts.

For more on how to support the Foundation, nominate a family in need, or get involved, visit SaveOfTheDay.org.







American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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