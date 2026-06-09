Toronto Marlies to Face Chicago Wolves in Calder Cup Finals
Published on June 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Chicago Wolves in the Calder Cup Finals after Chicago captured the Western Conference title over Colorado. This will be the third time Toronto has faced Chicago in the postseason - 2008 Western Conference Finals, 2014 North Division Finals.
The Marlies will begin on the road at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Friday, June 12.
Toronto returns to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time since 2018 and the third time in franchise history.
CALDER CUP FINALS
Friday, June 12
Game 1 - Toronto Marlies at Chicago Wolves, 7:00 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 14
Game 2 - Toronto Marlies at Chicago Wolves, 3:00 p.m. CT
Tuesday, June 16
Game 3 - Chicago Wolves at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 18
Game 4 - Chicago Wolves at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. ET
Friday, June 19
*Game 5 - Chicago Wolves at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 21
*Game 6 - Toronto Marlies at Chicago Wolves, 3:00 p.m. CT
Tuesday, June 23
*Game 7 - Toronto Marlies at Chicago Wolves, 7:00 p.m. CT
*If necessary
Visit Marlies.ca to secure season seats for the 2026-27 Marlies Season Tickets. Single game tickets for the Calder Cup Finals are now available at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.
American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Chicago Advances to Calder Cup Final with 4-3 Win in Game Seven - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Down Eagles 4-3 in Game 7 to Advance to Calder Cup Finals - Chicago Wolves
- Toronto Marlies to Face Chicago Wolves in Calder Cup Finals - Toronto Marlies
- Chicago Wolves Advance to 2026 Calder Cup Finals - AHL
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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