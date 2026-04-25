Romanov, Leaders Answer Call as T-Birds Force Game 3

Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds exchange congratulations

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds exchange congratulations(Springfield Thunderbirds)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Springfield Thunderbirds overcame another early deficit and rattled off four straight goals to conclude matters in a 5-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night in Game 2 of the squads' First Round Atlantic Division series of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The T-Birds win evened the series at one game apiece, setting the stage for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday night.

For a second straight game, an innocent shot from a Charlotte blueliner broke the ice early in the contest, as Checkers captain Trevor Carrick slapped a shot toward the net front that ricocheted off a stick before fluttering passed a helpless Georgi Romanov just 3:52 into the game.

Unlike Wednesday, though, the Springfield defense calmed things down and limited Charlotte to eight shots in the opening 20 minutes while registering six shots at the other end on Checkers starter Cooper Black.

Romanov proved to be massive in the middle frame, denying a rebound bid by Tobias Bjornfot, as well as a breakaway bid by Noah Gregor. Each save kept Charlotte from extending to a two-goal lead.

After an injury to Hunter Skinner in Game 1 brought Wyatt Newpower into the lineup in Game 2, the T-Birds' lineup newcomer provided a heroic strike at 7:57 of the second, one-timing a point slapper past Black to even the score, 1-1.

More adversity came Springfield's way just 52 seconds later, though, as Ludvig Jansson - also in the lineup for the first time in the series - restored Charlotte's lead to 2-1 on a high-rising shot over Romanov's glove.

Romanov and the Springfield defense was hemmed in for stretches of time after the Jansson goal, but Charlotte never could extend its lead, and that proved pivotal at 16:16 when a strange situation got the T-Birds back into a tie score.

Otto Stenberg, Theo Lindstein, and Zach Dean executed a perfect 3-on-2 rush, with Lindstein hitting Dean at the net front for a tip-in on goal. However, in pushing from post-to-post, Black knocked the net off its pegs. The officials went to review and determined the Dean shot would have gone into the net, and Springfield was awarded the tying marker, 2-2.

In the blink of an eye, the momentum shifted sharply in Springfield's favor, as a tripping minor just 14 seconds later set the T-Birds up on a man advantage. With that power play, Chris Wagner thrust himself into the hero's role, taking a one-touch pass in the low slot from Hugh McGing and snapping it through Black's glove hand at 17:05 to give Springfield the 3-2 lead heading into the third.

Scoring chances were hard to come by for both teams for the first 15 minutes of the final period, as the 3-2 score carried into the game's closing moments. Springfield was forced to a late penalty kill following a Dean tripping minor with 3:37 remaining, but the T-Birds shorthanded unit came up with a signature moment seconds later.

After Jansson coughed up a puck inside the blue line, Wagner rolled the puck into center ice, where McGing raced behind everybody before slipping a forehand shot through Black's legs to make it a 4-2 game at 16:47 of the final period.

With Charlotte desperate for a response, Black was summoned to the bench seconds later, and Wagner arrived at a loose puck in the Charlotte zone and poked it into the yawning net for his third point of the night to secure the 5-2 victory.

Romanov's clutch netminding performance concluded with 29 stops on 31 Charlotte attempts.

The T-Birds' clutch response to their Game 1 loss now sets the stage for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. inside Bojangles Coliseum. A Springfield win would punch their ticket to an Atlantic Division Semifinal series against the Providence Bruins, while a Charlotte win would secure the Checkers a matchup in the next round against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Game 3 can be seen on AHLTV powered by FloHockey and heard over the air on NewsRadio 560 WHYN and the iHeartRadio app.

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play playoff plans are available now for no upfront cost and will still be in effect should the T-Birds advance to the next round. In addition, 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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