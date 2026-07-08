'It's So Special Being with My Hometown Team'

Published on July 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







For Kent Anderson, the next step in his hockey journey takes him back home.

After captaining the University of Denver to the 2026 NCAA National Championship, the Calgary product has traded collegiate success for the professional ranks, signing a one-year contract with the Calgary Wranglers after finishing last season on an amateur tryout.

This July, that next chapter continued at the Flames Development Camp, where Anderson was skating alongside the organization's top prospects as he prepared for his first full professional season.

It didn't take long for the opportunity to become real.

Just weeks after hoisting a national title, Anderson found himself wearing a Wranglers sweater, making his professional debut in the club's final two games of the season against the Colorado Eagles.

Now, with his first pro contract signed and a full season ahead, the 22-year-old is ready to bring more than just experience to Calgary.

"Obviously we had a great journey this year with that team," Anderson said with a smile.

"Just having those experiences and those moments, I hope I can carry that with me to pro hockey. I hope I can add to the team and contribute where I can."

Development camp offered Anderson his first opportunity to immerse himself in the Flames organization full-time, learning alongside fellow prospects while building relationships with the coaching staff he'll continue working with into the fall.

"It's been amazing," Anderson shared.

"It's a world-class organization. There are so many good people around here, the development staff, management, coaches, everyone. It's been such a great week already."

Anderson left camp with a personal win, earning himself the top spot in the physical testing ranks at camp.

Winning has followed Anderson throughout his collegiate career, but those around the organization believe it's the qualities behind the victories that will make the biggest impact.

Wranglers Head Coach Brett Sutter saw those traits firsthand throughout camp.

While Anderson arrived as one of the older players in the prospect group, Sutter felt he embraced the responsibility that came with it.

"He had some good leadership, and he did some good work," Sutter explained.

"He's going to be a first-year player that's a little bit older, so we expect those guys to come in and take a step in that area, and we know he's capable of it."

Assistant Coach David Liffiton echoed that sentiment, pointing to Anderson's maturity and willingness to learn as strengths that should ease his transition into professional hockey.

"I think he's obviously a mature guy and has a lot of leadership attributes," Liffiton said.

"He worked hard this week, and the nice thing about him is he seems very coachable. You tell him how to do something one time and he's able to pick it up."

That maturity is something Anderson has developed over years of collegiate hockey, embodying the responsibility of wearing the captain's "C" for one of college hockey's top programs.

Now, he'll look to establish himself in a Wranglers lineup expected to feature plenty of fresh faces.

Sutter isn't asking Anderson to reinvent his game.

Instead, he believes the defenceman's value will come from understanding exactly who he is.

"He's going to be a quiet player, a reliable player for us," Sutter shared.

"We're not going to ask him to be a guy that's leading the rush and creating high-flying offence. He can be a really reliable guy, a penalty-kill guy, and give us quality minutes. I think he knows who he is."

Liffiton sees a similar path, believing Anderson's steady approach and attention to detail can make him a dependable piece of Calgary's blue line as he adjusts to the pace of the American Hockey League.

For Anderson, getting those first two professional games under his belt has already helped shorten that learning curve.

"Being able to get your feet wet and get a couple of games under the belt gives you a lot of confidence going into next season," he said.

"I'm ready for a great summer and ready to go for next year."

Just as meaningful was where it all happened.

His parents were able to make the short trip from Calgary to watch his professional debut in Colorado, a moment Anderson won't soon forget before officially joining the organization this summer.

"It's so special being with my hometown team," he said.

"Having my parents come watch those games in Colorado was an unreal experience. Coming here this summer and getting to experience everything with the organization has been amazing."







American Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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