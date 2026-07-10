San Jose Barracuda Sign Defenseman Thomas Messineo to One-Year Contract

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), the American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), along with General Manager Joe Will, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Thomas Messineo to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Messineo, 24, played in three games with the Barracuda last season, making his AHL debut on April 14 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He also appeared in one Calder Cup Playoff game. In addition to his time with SJB, Messineo skated in three games with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks following his final collegiate season at UConn, where he recorded seven points (two goals, five assists), 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-15 rating in 38 games.

Over four seasons with the Huskies, the Westwood, Mass., native appeared in 148 games, totaling 34 points (three goals, 31 assists), 40 penalty minutes, and a plus-56 rating.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot, 190-pound left-shot defenseman spent one season with the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs.







American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

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