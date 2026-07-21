Moose Sign Forward Mikey Milne and Defenceman Evan Nause

Published on July 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Mikey Milne and defenceman Evan Nause to one-year contracts through the 2026-27 season.

Mikey Milne

Forward

Born Sept. 21, 2002 - Abbotsford, B.C.

Height 5.10 - Weight 187 - Shoots L

Milne, 23, posted six points (2G, 4A) in 39 games split between the Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild and Syracuse Crunch during the 2025-26 season. He also recorded two assists in five games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye before racking up nine points (4G, 5A) in 12 Kelly Cup Playoff games with Toledo. Milne has appeared in 196 career AHL games, 172 of those contests with Iowa, while accumulating 66 points (32G, 34A) and 126 penalty minutes. The Abbotsford, B.C. native played one game with the Minnesota Wild, making his NHL debut Nov. 16, 2024 against the Dallas Stars. Prior to his professional career, Milne amassed 133 points (60G, 73A) in 175 WHL games with the Winnipeg and Kootenay ICE. Milne was a third round pick (89th overall) of the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Michael Milne Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

Evan Nause

Defence

Born Jan. 20, 2003 - Riverview, N.B.

Height 6.2 - Weight 192 - Shoots L

Nause, 23, accounted for 22 points (4G, 18A) in 65 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates during the 2025-26 campaign. The Riverview, N.B. product holds 56 points (10G, 46A) in 156 career ECHL outings with Savannah and the Florida Everblades. Nause has one assist in nine career AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers. The Florida Panthers' second round selection in 2021 played the bulk of his junior hockey with the Quebec Remparts, posting 97 points (17G, 80A) in 131 QMJHL games. Nause was named to the 2021 QMJHL All-Rookie Team and captured both the QMJHL Championship and Memorial Cup in 2023.

Evan Nause Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

The 2026-27 regular season schedule is here! Check out the full Moose schedule and sync it to your calendar at moosehockey.com/schedule.

Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 Manitoba Moose season are available now! Find the plan that matches your schedule with options ranging from Full Season and Half Season Memberships to the 12 Game Pack and Flex 15. For more information about becoming a Moose Ticket Member, visit moosehockey.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2026

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