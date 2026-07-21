Islanders Sign Tikkanen

Published on July 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hamilton Hammers News Release







The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed goaltender Henrik Tikkanen to a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Tikkanen, 25, spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with Bridgeport, the Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate last season, where he set AHL career highs in minutes played (1,628) and wins (17), posting a 17-9-1 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. He also appeared in eight games with the Worcester Railers, going 5-2-1 with two shutouts, a 2.03 goals-against average and .929 save percentage, earning selection to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster.

The 6-foot-8 Lohja, Finland native has appeared in 77 games with Bridgeport over parts of the last three seasons (2023-26), compiling a 31-33-6 record with a 3.06 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. Tikkanen has also appeared in 73 ECHL games over four seasons with Worcester from 2022-26, going 36-30-6 with six shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

The Islanders selected Tikkanen in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2026

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