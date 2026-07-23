Hammers Sign Defenceman Brandon Scanlin to AHL Contract

Published on July 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hamilton Hammers News Release







HAMILTON, ON - The Hamilton Hammers announced today that they have signed defenceman Brandon Scanlin to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Scanlin, 27, spent the previous five seasons in the New York Rangers organization, primarily with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League. Last season, the six-foot-three, 223-pound blueliner appeared in 49 games with Hartford, recording four goals and seven assists for 11 points. In 255 career AHL games for Hartford, Scanlin has totaled 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points.

During the 2023-24 season, Scanlin was recalled by the New York Rangers and made his National Hockey League debut.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Scanlin played three seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Nebraska Omaha. He appeared in 98 collegiate games, recording 11 goals and 51 assists for 62 points. Scanlin was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2020 and earned NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star Team honors the following season.







American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.