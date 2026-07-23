San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Ryley Appelt to AHL Contract for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Ryley Appelt (APP-elt) to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Appelt, 26, spent the entire 2025-26 campaign with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, appearing in 26 games while recording one goal and 56 penalty minutes.

Prior to last year, Appelt played four years at Grant MacEwan University, in his hometown of Edmonton, Alberta. During that span he skated in 77 games, totaling 13 points (nine goals, four assists) and 96 penalty minutes.

Before beginning his collegiate career, Appelt spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kamloops Blazers.







American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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